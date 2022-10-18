Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 43,352 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRI. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 24.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 132,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 31,515 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,359,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,233,000 after acquiring an additional 113,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 394,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,780,000 after purchasing an additional 26,560 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on SRI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Stoneridge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of Stoneridge stock opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.73. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $23.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $486.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $220.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

