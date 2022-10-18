Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stock Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,039 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,307 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 111,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 16,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $121.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

In other news, Director Dwight B. Duke sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $470,130.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,322.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Dwight B. Duke sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $470,130.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,322.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $75,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at $757,975.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 92,957 shares of company stock valued at $10,446,088 in the last ninety days. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $104.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.23. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.22 and a fifty-two week high of $120.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The construction company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.47. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $972.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

