Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stock Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 167,097 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Itron were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 114,262 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Itron by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 588,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,087,000 after purchasing an additional 70,538 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Itron by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Itron by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 112,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after buying an additional 27,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Itron by 7.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $44.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 1.27. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.32 and a 52 week high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.28.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $431.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ITRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $124,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,005,877.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

