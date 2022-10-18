Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.07 Million Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 105,087 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of MSCI by 178.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of MSCI by 76.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 37.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Up 3.7 %

MSCI stock opened at $402.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $454.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.15. The company has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $679.85.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.08. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 51.44%.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on MSCI to $504.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on MSCI from $510.00 to $499.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $514.13.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

