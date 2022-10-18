Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.12 Million Position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth $523,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 50.0% during the first quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 50.0% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 50.0% in the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 56,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 18,947 shares during the period. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MBIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Shares of MBIN stock opened at $24.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.57.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $111.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.33 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 45.42%. Research analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.53%.

In other news, SVP Terry A. Oznick acquired 2,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Merchants Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Terry A. Oznick acquired 2,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

