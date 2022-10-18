Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.12 Million Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 92.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543,963 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 153,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $52.45 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The firm has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.24 and a 200-day moving average of $54.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 93.96%.

Several brokerages recently commented on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.64.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

