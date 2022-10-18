Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 53,371 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the first quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 159.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter worth $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.78. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 11.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.50%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

