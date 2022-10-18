Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.22 Million Stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,560 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,177,000 after buying an additional 110,231 shares in the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 482.7% in the 1st quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 104,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after buying an additional 86,880 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 915.4% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 59,500 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 210.9% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 78,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after buying an additional 52,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 114,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after buying an additional 44,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meritage Homes

In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $87,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at $126,868.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meritage Homes Stock Up 4.4 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Meritage Homes from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.14.

MTH opened at $69.57 on Tuesday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $125.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.39 and a 200-day moving average of $79.69.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.96. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

Featured Stories

