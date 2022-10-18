Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 361,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,778 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arlo Technologies Trading Up 3.9 %

Arlo Technologies stock opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.68. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $11.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average of $6.62.

Insider Transactions at Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $118.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.37 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Prashant Aggarwal sold 122,636 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $981,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 35,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 647,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,636 shares of company stock worth $1,436,338. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

