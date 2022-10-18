Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 89,989 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Integer were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 420.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Integer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Integer from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $56.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.61. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $95.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $350.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.57 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Integer news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $200,744.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,812.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

