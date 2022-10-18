Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,262 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,220,000 after acquiring an additional 610,225 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 26.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,600,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,135,000 after purchasing an additional 751,881 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 12.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,486,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,223,000 after purchasing an additional 387,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 30.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,103,000 after buying an additional 402,583 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,373,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,933,000 after buying an additional 640,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LBAI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. DA Davidson downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average is $15.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $87.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.42%.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

