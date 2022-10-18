Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,914 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ashland were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Ashland during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Ashland during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ashland by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Ashland during the 2nd quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ashland during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ashland from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ashland from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ashland from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ashland from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.22.

Ashland Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $97.97 on Tuesday. Ashland Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.29 and a 52-week high of $112.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.01. Ashland had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.43%.

Ashland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashland, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.