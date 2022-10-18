Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.42 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Exelon by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,352,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,275,000 after acquiring an additional 431,980 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Exelon by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,044,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,317,000 after buying an additional 212,445 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 6,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $37.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.65. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.13 and a 12 month high of $50.71.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 49.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Exelon in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.86.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

