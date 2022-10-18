Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $376,785.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $124,340.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $134.19 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.17 and a 52-week high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.46. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.54, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 255.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

