Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Prologis by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. Wolfe Research upgraded Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.53.

Prologis Price Performance

Prologis stock opened at $105.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.43 and a 200-day moving average of $128.71.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.20%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

