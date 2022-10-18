Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Holdings in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) by 116.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,089,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585,707 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ADMA Biologics by 55.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 10,281 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ADMA Biologics by 18.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 46,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 7,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

Shares of ADMA opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 2.73. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.22.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.17 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 66.44% and a negative return on equity of 54.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

