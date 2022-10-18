Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 207,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,670 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneSpan during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan in the first quarter worth $1,300,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 26.1% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 121,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 25,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 6.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneSpan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

OneSpan Price Performance

Shares of OSPN stock opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $361.50 million, a PE ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 0.69. OneSpan Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $21.60.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.79 million during the quarter. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 8.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

OneSpan Profile

(Get Rating)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.