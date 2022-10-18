Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 207,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,670 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneSpan during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan in the first quarter worth $1,300,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 26.1% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 121,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 25,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 6.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
OneSpan Price Performance
OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.79 million during the quarter. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 8.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.
OneSpan Profile
OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OneSpan (OSPN)
- Google, Amazon and Tesla, 3 Big Stocks Set to Move Higher
- Biogen’s Stock Pullback Offers a Second Chance
- Pitch a Tent in Camping World Stock
- Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
- The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.