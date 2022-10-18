Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $2.38 Million in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 35,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,006,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,493 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $202,576,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,223,000 after acquiring an additional 855,747 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,253,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,017,000 after purchasing an additional 756,508 shares during the period. Finally, Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,856,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $78.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $80.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.86.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 24.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roberto Walker sold 12,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $1,012,569.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,344.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,422 shares of company stock worth $3,462,066. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.82.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

