Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $2.40 Million in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 991,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GRTS. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 109,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the period. 48.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gritstone bio Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GRTS opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $14.42. The firm has a market cap of $176.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gritstone bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.
Gritstone bio Profile
Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies against multiple cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gritstone bio (GRTS)
- Google, Amazon and Tesla, 3 Big Stocks Set to Move Higher
- Biogen’s Stock Pullback Offers a Second Chance
- Pitch a Tent in Camping World Stock
- Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
- The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.