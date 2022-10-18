Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $2.40 Million in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 991,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GRTS. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 109,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the period. 48.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gritstone bio alerts:

Gritstone bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GRTS opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $14.42. The firm has a market cap of $176.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gritstone bio ( NASDAQ:GRTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 634.23% and a negative return on equity of 59.91%. The company had revenue of $5.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gritstone bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Gritstone bio Profile

(Get Rating)

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies against multiple cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.