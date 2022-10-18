Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 18.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,690,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,947,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,573,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,705,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,292 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,998,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,656,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,563,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,825,000 after buying an additional 65,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

NYSE ED opened at $83.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.92. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $102.21. The company has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.32.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.09.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

