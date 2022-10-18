Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Stock Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,332 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Stepan were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stepan by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Stepan by 306.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Stepan by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Stepan by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Stepan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Stepan from $147.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stepan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Stepan Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of SCL opened at $96.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.77. Stepan has a 1 year low of $91.64 and a 1 year high of $129.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $751.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.40 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stepan will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $46,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,836.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stepan news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $46,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,836.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Scott Keiper acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.45 per share, for a total transaction of $56,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,169 shares in the company, valued at $468,804.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $247,287. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Further Reading

