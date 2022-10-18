Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 1,980 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,393 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BNS. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.0% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 41,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter worth $110,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 600.1% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 234,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after purchasing an additional 200,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $48.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $45.26 and a one year high of $74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.63. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.7897 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

