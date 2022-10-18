Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 33,887 Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,887 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 7,316,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,598,000 after acquiring an additional 108,605 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,343,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,756,000 after acquiring an additional 139,136 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,856,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,255,000 after buying an additional 445,917 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,208,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,774,000 after buying an additional 171,588 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 328.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,282,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,367,000 after buying an additional 982,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on WOW shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of WideOpenWest to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

WideOpenWest Stock Performance

Shares of WOW stock opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.78. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $22.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.52.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $176.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.42 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 93.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at WideOpenWest

In other WideOpenWest news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 330,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,207,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Don Schena sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $91,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,027,915.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 330,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,207,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,050 shares of company stock valued at $892,900 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Profile

(Get Rating)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.