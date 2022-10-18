Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Shares in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPK. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the first quarter worth about $8,737,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 59.3% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 123,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,979,000 after acquiring an additional 45,883 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 612,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,676,000 after acquiring an additional 28,962 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,770,000 after purchasing an additional 24,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,301,000 after buying an additional 20,416 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

Chesapeake Utilities Price Performance

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, CEO Jeffry M. Householder sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.62, for a total transaction of $414,784.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,309.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CPK opened at $119.35 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a one year low of $111.57 and a one year high of $146.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.97.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $139.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.70 million. Research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.54%.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.