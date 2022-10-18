Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $130.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $165.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $336,630.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen increased their price target on Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

