Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Best Buy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,169 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 17.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,466 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at $275,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 28.4% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 11.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBY. TheStreet lowered shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.13.

In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,964. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $65.59 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $141.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.52. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.28. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

