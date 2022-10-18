Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,330 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,779 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,631,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,016,363,000 after buying an additional 3,814,952 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,996,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $546,554,000 after buying an additional 55,863 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,749,077 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,901,000 after buying an additional 715,830 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,759,511 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,462,000 after buying an additional 418,761 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova US LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,542,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,219,000 after purchasing an additional 201,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

In other Sunrun news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $3,701,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,459,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,005,954.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $3,701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,459,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,005,954.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 6,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $211,514.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,578,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,078,471.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,533,106 over the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of RUN stock opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.52 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $60.60.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $584.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.04 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sunrun from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Further Reading

