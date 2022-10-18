Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 269,301 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 310,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 269,301 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 106,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 239,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 329,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 1.5 %

Alamos Gold stock opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $9.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.36, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGI. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Alamos Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

