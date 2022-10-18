Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 98,716 Shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 255,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 98,716 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Landec were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNDC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Landec by 1.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Landec by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Landec by 2.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 75,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Landec in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

LNDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Landec from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Landec to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Landec in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ LNDC opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.40. Landec Co. has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $12.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $47.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.78 million. Landec had a negative return on equity of 16.79% and a negative net margin of 36.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Landec Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Other segments. The Lifecore segment engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

