Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $2.08 Million Position in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 242,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,263,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after acquiring an additional 9,202 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Niu Technologies by 20.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,442,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,806,000 after buying an additional 940,441 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Niu Technologies by 54.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Niu Technologies by 66.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Niu Technologies by 112,953.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 14,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Niu Technologies stock opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.00. Niu Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $27.81. The company has a market capitalization of $257.41 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.73.

Niu Technologies ( NASDAQ:NIU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $123.56 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Niu Technologies will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on Niu Technologies from $14.30 to $6.70 in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series electric kick-scooters; NIU Aero and BQi series e-bikes; RQi and TQi series high-performance motorcycles; and YQi series hybrid motorcycles.

