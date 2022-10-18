Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $2.23 Million Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 214,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 238.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 243.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.24.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $476.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.49 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.56%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

