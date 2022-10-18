Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 332,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HSC. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Harsco during the second quarter worth $50,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Harsco during the second quarter worth $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Harsco by 50.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harsco during the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Harsco by 40.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSC. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Harsco from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harsco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Harsco from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Harsco in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NYSE:HSC opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.06. Harsco Co. has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $18.28. The company has a market capitalization of $365.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.70.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $481.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.78 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

