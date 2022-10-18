Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 177,502 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in KT by 259.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 427,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 308,849 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in KT in the second quarter worth approximately $3,554,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in KT in the first quarter worth approximately $3,650,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in KT by 1,493.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 238,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 223,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in KT in the first quarter worth approximately $2,912,000. Institutional investors own 21.97% of the company’s stock.
KT Price Performance
NYSE KT opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.92. KT Co. has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.75.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on KT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
About KT
KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.
