Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,246 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 402,470 shares of company stock valued at $35,794,063. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $85.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $61.80 and a 1-year high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADM. Wolfe Research started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.36.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

