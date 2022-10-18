Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Upgraded by JMP Securities to “Outperform”

JMP Securities upgraded shares of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATHA. Mizuho initiated coverage on Athira Pharma in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Athira Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Athira Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Athira Pharma has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.83.

Athira Pharma Price Performance

Athira Pharma stock opened at $3.50 on Monday. Athira Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $16.65. The company has a market cap of $132.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 3.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.05.

Institutional Trading of Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATHA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 720.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the second quarter worth $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the first quarter worth $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the second quarter worth $44,000. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

