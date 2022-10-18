Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Cut to $320.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $360.00 to $320.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $325.32.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $204.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a PE ratio of -84.23 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $159.54 and a 12 month high of $483.13.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.28 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,049,701.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,840 shares in the company, valued at $122,982,078. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 43,070 shares of company stock worth $9,492,197 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Atlassian by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,106,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,794,369,000 after acquiring an additional 725,599 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 25.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian



Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

