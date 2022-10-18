AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target Cut to $71.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATRC. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised AtriCure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.29.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $36.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.72. AtriCure has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.24.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a net margin of 17.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $84.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 4,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $229,168.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,481.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 17.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $188,171,000 after purchasing an additional 427,792 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,627,000 after acquiring an additional 359,823 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,059,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,356,531 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,428,000 after buying an additional 199,788 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 902,579 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,879,000 after buying an additional 170,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

