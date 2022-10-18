AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Credit Suisse Group

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.72.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $15.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.03. AT&T has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

