Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 1,009 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,625 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 141.6% in the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 61,814 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,876,000 after buying an additional 36,226 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $2,360,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.4% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 12,973 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.6% during the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,855 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,099,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Microsoft Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Microsoft from $354.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.89.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $237.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $219.13 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The business had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.73%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.