AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Short Interest Update

AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 587,300 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the September 15th total of 548,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,873.0 days.

AutoCanada Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AOCIF opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $38.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.32.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AutoCanada in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. CIBC raised their price objective on AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$46.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.