AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target Cut to $123.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $159.00 to $123.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AN. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on AutoNation to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Argus assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on AutoNation to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $149.67.

AN opened at $101.50 on Monday. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $96.56 and a 12-month high of $135.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.14.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.52. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoNation news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $120,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,584 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,484.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.38, for a total value of $223,241.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,859.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $120,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,095,571 shares of company stock worth $122,222,954. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 4.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in AutoNation by 43.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in AutoNation by 13.0% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 29,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Sequent Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at approximately $476,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

