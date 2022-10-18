Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AVNT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Avient from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Oppenheimer cut Avient from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Avient from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avient presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient Stock Performance

Shares of Avient stock opened at $33.01 on Monday. Avient has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Avient Increases Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Avient had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Avient will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avient by 104.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Avient by 565.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Avient by 123.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.