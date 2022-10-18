Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.78. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,855,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $315,984,000 after acquiring an additional 674,477 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXTA shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

