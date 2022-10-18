Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Truist Financial

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Axonics from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Axonics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Axonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Axonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axonics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.63.

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $70.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.66 and a beta of 0.44. Axonics has a fifty-two week low of $38.41 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.05 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axonics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 656 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $49,593.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $49,593.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 50,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $3,544,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,178.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,960 shares of company stock worth $11,951,109 in the last 90 days. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Axonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $428,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

