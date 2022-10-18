AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in AZZ were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AZZ by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after acquiring an additional 87,111 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AZZ by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,243,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,963,000 after acquiring an additional 85,083 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of AZZ by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 621,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,964,000 after acquiring an additional 57,113 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AZZ by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 812,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,202,000 after acquiring an additional 46,772 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AZZ by 21.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 44,626 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AZZ alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on AZZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of AZZ from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Sidoti raised shares of AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

AZZ Trading Up 3.7 %

AZZ Announces Dividend

AZZ stock opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. AZZ Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $58.06. The firm has a market cap of $870.84 million, a P/E ratio of 45.62 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.31%.

Insider Activity at AZZ

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.49 per share, with a total value of $212,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 170,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,246,669.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.49 per share, with a total value of $212,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 170,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,246,669.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ken Lavelle purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.68 per share, for a total transaction of $69,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,839.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $386,480. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AZZ Profile

(Get Rating)

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.