Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given New $146.00 Price Target at Barclays

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $235.00 to $146.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baidu from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $206.07.

Baidu Stock Up 1.6 %

BIDU stock opened at $101.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Baidu has a 12 month low of $100.05 and a 12 month high of $182.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baidu

Baidu Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 2,025.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 26.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

