Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given New $146.00 Price Target at Barclays

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $235.00 to $146.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
BIDU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baidu from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $206.07.
Baidu Stock Up 1.6 %
BIDU stock opened at $101.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Baidu has a 12 month low of $100.05 and a 12 month high of $182.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.98.
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.
