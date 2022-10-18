Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 308.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,613 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 312.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,252,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,977,000 after acquiring an additional 14,587,722 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,492,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,658,000 after buying an additional 10,021,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,492,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,172,000 after buying an additional 8,563,026 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,780,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,526,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,411,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280,083 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKR. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.28.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.95. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.65 and a beta of 1.42.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -167.44%.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Michael R. Dumais purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at $609,189.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

