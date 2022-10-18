Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bank of Queensland from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, July 31st.

Get Bank of Queensland alerts:

Bank of Queensland Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BKQNY opened at $9.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.07. Bank of Queensland has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $14.16.

Bank of Queensland Cuts Dividend

About Bank of Queensland

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a $0.2658 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.79%.

(Get Rating)

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Queensland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Queensland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.