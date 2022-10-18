Bank of Stockton Purchases 166 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bank of Stockton grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,098 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.0% of Bank of Stockton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $237.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $256.59 and a 200-day moving average of $265.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.13 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The company had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.89.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

