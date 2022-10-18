Barclays Reiterates €80.00 Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) has been assigned a €80.00 ($81.63) price objective by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BMW. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($97.96) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($104.08) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($102.04) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday.

BMW stock opened at €76.53 ($78.09) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.62. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €67.58 ($68.96) and a 52-week high of €100.42 ($102.47). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €74.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is €76.45. The company has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion and a PE ratio of 2.84.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

